Cambodian PM confirms ban on new casinos in Kep and Kampot

Hun Manet said he took the decision to increase diversification.

Cambodia.- Prime minister Hun Manet has confirmed that a prohibition on new casinos in Kep and Kampot provinces has entered force. He said only those already operating on Bokor Mountain can continue their activities.

The move aims to encourage diversified investments in sectors such as hotel and hospitality, tourism, manufacturing, industry, agriculture, trade and special economic zones. It’s also intended to enhance cultural and religious preservation and security. In March, Manet urged investors to reconsider or halt investments in the country’s gambling sector at a meeting with Cambodians in Australia and New Zealand.

According to the Commercial Gambling Management Commission of Cambodia (CGMC), Cambodia has 184 licensed gambling venues, mostly in coastal areas. The Law on Management of Commercial Gaming of 2020 restricts the establishment of gambling venues in specific geographical areas to protect cultural and religious sites. Casinos established before the law’s implementation are exempt. All forms of gambling remain illegal for Cambodian citizens, both inside and outside of casinos.