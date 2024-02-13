Calls for ban on greyhound racing in New Zealand after deaths

The animal organisation SAFE says there have been 5,051 injuries and six deaths this season.

New Zealand.- The animal rights organisation Save Animals From Exploitation (SAFE) is urging New Zealand to ban greyhound racing. Criticism has escalated in recent weeks following the deaths of two greyhounds during race days in Christchurch.

SAFE says that since the racing season began in August, there have been 5,051 injuries, 65 fractures, and six deaths. The industry argues that the number of injuries and fatal accidents has decreased compared to previous years due to welfare measures taken. The euthanasia rate during races has decreased from 67 in the 2018/19 racing season to seven in the last two seasons.

Will Appelbe, head of investigations at SAFE, said greyhounds continue to suffer and that injuries are commonplace. It’s not the first time that SAFE has called for greyhound racing to be banned. A year ago, the organisation made the call when a greyhound died after suffering severe injuries during a race at South Auckland’s Manukau Velodrome on December 29, 2022.

The government has not commented, but during his 2023 election campaign, prime minister, Christopher Luxon, said greyhound racing should be banned.