Borneo Highlands Resort: no immediate plans for casino

The Borneo Highland Resort is expected to be a stimulus for tourism in the state

The Sarawak government says a casino is not a priority for its IR plans.

Malaysia.- Any plans to include a casino at Borneo Highlands Resort have been put on hold, at least for the time being. However, deputy minister for tourism, creative industry and performing arts Dato Sebastian Ting says the government is conducting a comprehensive study for the redevelopment of the IR and that it will explore the potential of integrating a casino.

The Sarawak government wants to transform the Borneo Highlands Resort into an integrated resort with a range of facilities, including wellness hubs, event halls, entertainment outlets and a variety of dining and retail options.

According to The Borneo Post, Ting said the government’s priority was to conduct a feasibility study to evaluate the possibilities for enhancing Sarawak’s tourism capacity and visibility. It aims to capitalise on the natural uniqueness of the region without an immediate emphasis on constructing a casino.

Ting highlighted the potential of the Borneo Highlands Resort to attract a higher number of tourists, particularly from the neighbouring Kalimantan region, following Indonesia’s decision to relocate its capital there. The strategic location and accessibility of the resort are expected to entice domestic visitors from various parts of Malaysia as well.