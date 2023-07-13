Bloomberry’s Solaire North IR to hire 4,200 workers

Solaire North in Quezon City will be Bloomberry’s second IR in the Philippines.

The integrated resort is expected to open its doors in the first quarter of 2024.

The Philippines.- Bloomberry Resorts has announced that it is recruiting 4,200 employees for its new integrated resort (IR), Solaire Resort North, in Quezon City, Philippines. The company held a job fair in the Quezon City Hall quadrangle with company officials and the mayor in attendance.

The US$1bn development is due to open in the first quarter of 2024. It will have a hotel, gaming, restaurants and bars, meeting facilities and retail spaces like Solaire Resort & Casino in Entertainment City. Paranaque. The project was delayed due to the pandemic, exacerbated by disruptions in the global supply chain.

For the first quarter of the year, Bloomberry reported gross gaming revenue (GGR) at Solaire Resort and Casino of PHP16bn (US$287m), up 80 per cent year-on-year. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, GGR improved by 9 per cent.

Bloomberry Resorts will expand its integrated resort portfolio with a new project in the province of Cavite. Its third resort will be located in the Paniman area. It has confirmed that it will start working on the project after the opening of Solaire Resort North.