BetMakers announces agreement with Malaysian Royal Sabah Turf Club

The five-year deal will see BetMakers deliver a tote betting system and content management services.

Malaysia.- BetMakers has announced an agreement with the Royal Sabah Turf Club to provide its solutions to the Malaysian racecourse operator and its betting network. Through the five-year deal, BetMakers will deliver a tote betting system along with content management services at the Tambalang Race Course and the Royal Sabah’s off-course betting network, via its Global Tote and Global Racing Network divisions.

BetMakers will be the exclusive rights holder for races held at the Malaysian club within both Tote and fixed-odds markets. BetMakers owns Global Tote, which it acquired from Sportech last year. Global Tote will deliver the Quantum to the Royal Sabah Turf Club as an SaaS solution, which will provide the club with the operational tools and training to distribute races to racetracks licensed by betting operators worldwide.

Lance Ku, director of Sales & Business Development Asia for Global Tote, said: “Global Tote is very pleased to extend and grow our partnership with Royal Sabah Turf Club. The Global Tote solution offers advanced capabilities and features that will help them deliver a fantastic customer experience.

“Combined with Global Racing Network’s professional content management solution, Royal Sabah has a powerful route by which to pursue opportunities for growth.”

Datuk Peter Chin, chairman of Royal Sabah Turf Club, added: “We have been very pleased with the services we receive from Global Tote and having the ability to turn to BetMakers for both our betting technologies and services, as well as for content distribution management, offers Royal Sabah Turf Club the most efficient, effective means by which to reach new markets for our racing, new content for our customers, and new revenue streams.”

The Global Tote international service delivery team will provide training and support to Royal Sabah, alongside proprietary operations tools, with the engine hosted in BetMakers’ AWS computing environment.