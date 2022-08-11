BETER is debuting at G2E Asia with its next-gen offering

G2E Asia 2022 will take place in the fascinating Marina Bay in Singapore.

BETER will use this opportunity to exhibit its diverse offer at stand B620 on August 24-26.

Press release.- Leading provider of next-gen betting content and data BETER is making its debut at G2E Asia 2022 — a must-attend marketplace for the Asian gaming and entertainment industry.

The company will use this opportunity to exhibit its diverse and newly updated range of sports, esports, gaming, and live B2B products at stand B620 on August 24-26.

Among the novelties to be presented will be BETER’s brand new iFrame solution with a promising interface and impressive esports offering, as well as the three latest live Asian games, which have recently strengthened the BETER Live collection.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO at BETER said: “We are delighted to exhibit at G2E Asia 2022, a top-tier event for the gaming and entertainment industry in the region. BETER has an exciting comprehensive offering for operators that is sure to satisfy even the most demanding audience.

“Gaming fans can look forward to thrilling live games with Asian themes and designs, as well as the major esports tournaments with the instant and the most accurate data.”

Unlike the previous years, G2E Asia 2022 will take place in the fascinating Marina Bay in Singapore, the heart of the Asian gaming industry. The event, held on August 24-26, will bring together over 95 per cent of all Asian operators and all major industry players to gain a deeper insight into the latest market trends and enjoy vast networking opportunities.

The BETER team has big ambitions and is constantly working on new features to boost operators’ revenues and satisfy next-gen customers’ demands, who seek fast-paced and electrifying entertainment.

BETER has recently announced the enhancement of its 24/7 efootball live streams with an in-play statistics widget. This new feature is designed to provide bettors with additional information on players’ performance in ESportsBattle tournaments and to create an even more electrifying betting experience.

The new widget displays individual players and head-to-head stats, which is the win/loss ratio of a pair of players in all matches they played together, allowing bettors to quickly assess opponents’ performance. Moreover, the H2H stats may highlight up-and-coming players’ giant-killing potential.

Bettors also get instant access to the number of matches played by a pair of players, win rate, wins/losses/draws, average goals, average total, and wins-losses in the last 5 matches, match schedule and tournament table.

Alex Lobov, BETER’s chief product officer, said: “We are always keen to create a strong foundation for positive and long-lasting relationships of players with our sports and esports tournaments. The best way to do it is to maintain an engaging gaming atmosphere and constantly refresh our products with new features and options.

We will further expand our live streams’ stats categories and develop other widgets to make the interaction with our tournaments more immersive and enthralling for our partners’ users.”