Australian MPs introduce new bills proposing new online gambling restrictions

Two Australian MPs have proposed legislation that would require online gambling companies to check for criminal proceeds and warn customers of their losses.

Australia.- Andrew Wilkie, a Tasmanian crossbencher and long-time anti-gambling advocate, and Rebekha Sharkie, an independent member of parliament, have introduced bills aimed at reforming the country’s regulations on “predatory gambling operators”.

Wilkie’s bill would require online gambling operators to check for criminal activity and restore any proceeds of crime back to the victim. Sharkie’s bill seeks to suspend the use of credit cards for online gambling transactions and would require mobile gambling applications to use pop-up windows to remind users of their accumulated losses. Sharkie noted that gambling companies have the necessary information to make such warnings.

A parliamentary inquiry is set to provide the federal government with recommendations on online gambling and its effects on people facing gambling-related harm. The inquiry is expected to have its next public hearing hosted before the end of March.

Australian Federal Police launches new AML taskforce

The Australian Federal Police has launched a multi-agency taskforce to combat money laundering in Australia. Taskforce Avarus aims to stop criminals from laundering money through the financial system and property market.

The taskforce will work with Australian Border Force (ABF), the AFP, AUSTRAC and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission. Together with Commonwealth partners, the AFP will also seek public-private relationships, including with financial institutions.

See also: NSW PM plans to make all gaming machines cashless within five years