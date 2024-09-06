Study finds Australia still has highest gambling losses in the world

A report by the Grattan Institute has found that the average Australian adult loses AU$1,635 a year.

Australia.- A new report by the Grattan Institute has concluded Australia has the highest gambling losses in the world. Entitled A better bet: How Australia should prevent gambling harm, the report finds that the average Australian adult loses AU$1,635 (US$1,099.5) a year. That compares to US$543.65 in the US and US$392.10 in New Zealand.

The report focuses on gambling machines and betting, which account for three-quarters of gambling losses. About 1.2 million Australians use machines and 1.6 million place a bet in a typical month. The report recommends banning all gambling advertising and inducements and reducing the number of machines over time.

Grattan Institute CEO Aruna Sathanapally said, “Australia has let the gambling industry run wild, and gamblers, their families, and the broader community are paying the price.”

“Loss limits would act as a ‘seatbelt’ on the most dangerous types of gambling: people would have to choose how much they are willing to lose before they start playing the pokies or gambling online.”

Prime minister Anthony Albanese’s government continues to debate whether to implement a ban on gambling ads. Over 60 prominent Australians including former prime ministers, MPs, union leaders, sports figures, business professionals, health experts and community advocates have signed an open letter calling for a ban on all gambling ads within three years.