56% of Australians support moderate restrictions on gambling ads, survey finds

Australia.- A survey conducted by Freshwater Strategy has found that 56 per cent of respondents are in favour of moderate restrictions on gambling ads in Australia while only 37 per cent support a total ban. The research found that 37 per cent of Australians prioritise reducing children’s exposure to and 26 per cent prioritise vulnerable populations.

Conducted between August 30 and September 1, the survey involved 1550 participants from across Australia, who were part of an online panel. A previous poll had found that 70 per cent of respondents were in favour of measures to restrict the number of gambling ads on TV.

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs led by Labor MP Peta Murphy has recommended a total ban on gambling ads, a call that has been echoed in an open letter signed by prominent Australians. Prime minister Anthony Albanese has said the government has not yet made a decision.

Meanwhile, a report by the Grattan Institute has concluded that Australia has the highest gambling losses in the world. Entitled A better bet: How Australia should prevent gambling harm, the report finds that the average Australian adult loses AU$1,635 (US$1,099.5) a year. That compares to US$543.65 in the US and US$392.10 in New Zealand.

The report focuses on gambling machines and betting, which account for three-quarters of gambling losses. About 1.2 million Australians use machines and 1.6 million place a bet in a typical month. The report recommends banning all gambling advertising and inducements and reducing the number of machines over time.