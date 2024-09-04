Australian government says no decision made on gambling ads ban

Prominent Australians are calling for a ban on all gambling ads within three years.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said discussions continue.

Australia.- The government has denied Sky News reports of an immediate ban on online gambling ads and a partial ban on television ads from 2026. Speaking at a press conference, Prime minister Anthony Albanese said the government was still in discussions and has not made a decision.

He said: “I’ve seen reports that allege that they know what the position is. Well, they don’t. What we’ve been doing is having a consultation to make sure that we get the reforms right.”

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs led by Labor MP Peta Murphy has recommended a total ban on all gambling ads. Over 60 prominent Australians including former prime ministers, MPs, union leaders, sports figures, business professionals, health experts and community advocates signed an open letter calling for a ban on all gambling ads within three years.

Meanwhile, social services minister Amanda Rishworth, speaking on Sky News’ Sunday Agenda, said the government was not discussing the formation of a national online gambling regulator with state and territory governments.

