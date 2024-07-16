Australia launches review of online Keno and foreign lotteries

The government will assess thee impact on the community.

Australia.- The government of Anthony Albanese has launched a review into the regulation of online keno and foreign-matched lotteries to understand their community impact and consider regulatory adjustments to minimise online gambling harms. It follows a recommendation by the Senate Standing Committees on Environment and Communications, which called for a 12-month review of keno-type lotteries under the Interactive Gambling Act 2001 (Cth) (IGA).

An issues paper was released to inform the review, which will involve consultations with harm minimisation advocates, community and charity peak bodies, academics, states and territories, newsagents, and the wagering industry. The review will address the size and nature of online keno and foreign-matched lotteries in Australia, their impact, customer experiences, and the definition of an ‘excluded lottery service’ under the IGA. It will also explore policy options like credit and digital payment bans.

This review is part of an agenda to reduce online gambling harms. Recent measures include the launch of BetStop, the national self-exclusion register, mandatory ID pre-verification for new online wagering accounts, and a ban on credit card use for online wagering.

Additional steps include mandatory minimum classifications for gambling-like content in computer games and replacing the ‘Gamble Responsibly’ message with evidence-based taglines.

Minister for communications Michelle Rowland said: “The Albanese Government has a comprehensive agenda to minimise online wagering harms. The growth and availability of online keno and foreign-matched lotteries is particularly concerning. It is important to understand the impact these two products are having on the community, including vulnerable Australians and small businesses.

“Feedback will ensure any changes the Government may make are well-balanced and fit-for-purpose, and the Terms of Reference will help guide any future changes Government might make.

“This review comes in addition to strong consumer protections introduced by the Albanese Government, including launching BetStop – the National Self-Exclusion Register, banning the use of credit cards for online wagering, and introducing new mandatory minimum classifications for computer games with gambling-like content”.

Social services minister, Amanda Rishworth MP added: “Our Government takes gambling harm seriously and we are committed to protecting consumers, including their families and the community, from gambling-related harm.

“This includes continuous review and work to address all drivers of gambling harm such as the regulation of online keno and foreign-matches lotteries. Our Government has already taken major steps to minimise and combat the increasing prevalence of people experiencing gambling harm in Australia and will continue to do so.”