Australia announces restrictions on video games with gambling-like content

The goal of these restrictions is to protect children from gambling related harm.

Games containing simulated gambling will be restricted to over 18s.

Australia.- The government has announced that, from September 2024, video games featuring gambling-like components will be restricted in order to protect children.

Video games offering in-game purchases tied to chance-based elements, such as paid loot boxes, will receive a minimum classification of ‘M’ (mature), which is deemed suitable for over 15s only. Computer games featuring simulated gambling, including social casino games, will be restricted to adults with a minimum classification of ‘R18+’.

Following a public consultation process, the new Games Guidelines were developed in collaboration with industry and community stakeholders, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), the Classification Board, and state and territory governments.

The government’s decision was influenced by research conducted by the Australian Institute of Family Studies that found that young people who engage in simulated gambling are 40 per cent more likely to spend real money on gambling as young adults.

Communications minister Michelle Rowland stated: “The Albanese Government is determined to protect vulnerable Australians from gambling harms – including children who may be exposed to gambling through video games.

“I thank the States and Territories for joining with us to make real changes that will protect children from gambling-like content through these changes to our classification scheme. Research shows that children exposed to gambling-like content may be more vulnerable to gambling harm later in life – and we are determined to intervene early to keep children safe.

“These changes represent another step in our work to modernise the National Classification Scheme so that Australians can make better informed choices about what they – and those in their care – watch, read and play.”

This month, legislation has been introduced to ban the use of credit cards for online betting in Australia country following calls from anti-gambling groups and the Australian Banking Association (ABA). Also this year, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) launched BetStop, the nationwide self-exclusion register.