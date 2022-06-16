Australia: ACMA orders block on illegal gambling website

Over 160 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since 2017.

The ACMA has ordered Australian internet service providers to block thepokies.net.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has made another order against an illegal gambling site. It’s told Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to block a site called thepokies.net.

According to the regulator, around 30,000 Australians visited the site each month and made payments are estimated to run into tens of millions of dollars.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said: “We have received more complaints about thepokies.net this year than any other illegal gambling website, and it is clearly doing a lot of harm to the Australian community.

“Complaints have ranged from people who have lost significant amounts of money through to the site refusing to honour deposits and winnings. By blocking access to sites like this we are sending a strong message that the ACMA can and will take action to stop illegal operators from targeting Australians.”

ACMA says over 160 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since it started enforcing illegal offshore gambling rules in 2017.

O’Loughlin said: “If one of these sites decides to keep your money, and we know that happens quite regularly, there is nothing you can do about it.”

The ACMA has also requested ISPs block another eight illegal gambling sites: Azure Hand, Abo Casino, Betroom, 777Bay, Space Lilly, Jet Casino, Katsu Bet and Winz.