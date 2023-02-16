AU$1.4m renovation completed at Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club

The renovation covered turf, track levels and cambers, and the installation of a new judges’ and broadcast tower.

Australia.- The Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club has completed an AU$1.4m (US$968,559) project that includes a new turf, a renovation of track levels and cambers and the installation of a new judges’ and broadcast tower.

Racing Queensland said the project also included the installation of a new rail and lure system, catching pen, irrigation system, replacement of all fencing, new starts at 531m and 315m, replacement of boxes, and a new sectional timing system.

The new tower, which is located next to the finish line, houses the lure driver, stewards, broadcaster, judge, photo-finish camera, and broadcast camera. This project has been completed in time for the return of racing on February 20.

The Bundaberg Wildcard heats will be held on March 6, followed by the AU$ 24,000 Wildcard Final on March 13. The Group 3 Bundaberg Cup heats will be held on March 20, followed by the Cup Final on March 27.

Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club president Stephen Bland said that the work would lead to a heightened interest in greyhound racing.