Asia Pacific Lottery Association announces new executive committee

Newly elected members will serve for a term of two years.

The Philippines.- The Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA) has announced the election of a new executive committee. Newly elected members will serve for a term of two years until the conclusion of the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Among those elected is Melquiades Robles, the general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). Speaking of his appointment he said: “I am thankful because being named to this position meant that my fellow gaming leaders recognise and appreciate the initiatives that we have been implementing at PCSO. These reforms have resulted in more revenues for the agency, which we translated into more charity programs for the people especially the poor.”

The other members of APLA Executive Board are Kazuhisa Yamaguchi, president of the Japan Lottery Association; Kapil Khanna, chief mentor, Future Gaming & Hotel Services; Thierry Gabarret, CEO of La Pacifique Des Jeux; and Jason Delamore, chief executive of Lotto New Zealand.

The members have elected Michael Fitzsimons, executive director, wagering products for the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) as chairman. CEO of Singapore Pools, Lam Chee Weng, was elected vice chairman.