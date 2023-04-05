AFL receives cut of gambling turnover beyond official sponsorship deals

The AFL’s CEO has told Australia’s gambling inquiry that the body gets a cut of gambling turnover on matches.

Australia.- The Australian Football League (AFL) has confirmed that it receives a percentage of gambling turnover on its matches, beyond official sponsorship deals with wagering companies. AFL boss Gillon McLachlan disclosed the information during yesterday’s (April 4) hearing in the parliamentary inquiry into online gambling harm.

McLachlan did not reveal how much money the “product fees” generate but acknowledged that all wagering operators had fee arrangements with the AFL. The AFL is not the only sport that receives product fees from the gambling industry, and revenue they generate has grown significantly in recent years as online wagering has become more popular.

In March, a survey by the AFL Fans Association (AFLFA) found gambling advertising to be the most common concern among supporters.

The AFLFA said 79 per cent of fans believed gambling ads should be banned from AFL grounds while 76 per cent agreed that gambling ads should be banned from broadcasting (including TV and radio). Meanwhile, 67 per cent of respondents said AFL Clubs should not receive money from pokies or gambling advertising and 65 per cent said gambling on AFL matches should not be allowed on grounds.

McLachlan acknowledged community concern and emphasised the importance of striking the right balance between protecting match integrity, keeping ticket prices reasonable and investing in the grassroots development of the sport.

Inquiry finds evidence of online gambling companies limiting successful bettors

In the inquiry’s first session, evidence was presented suggesting that some online gambling companies reduced maximum bets or blocked access when gamblers were on a successful run.

The chair of the Committee, Peta Murphy MP, claimed to know someone personally who had experienced this treatment. She asked SportsBet and Entain, the parent company of Ladbrokes and Neds, about the issue at a hearing in Canberra.

According to ABC, SportsBet CEO Barni Evans said customers were blocked only in very specific cases, for example, if the customer acts with information that the rest of the market lacks or if their behaviour affects other customers’ experiences.

The inquiry is expected to deliver its recommendations by the middle of the year. The recommendations could have far-reaching implications for the online gambling industry in Australia, with some advocating for tighter regulation to protect vulnerable gamblers.