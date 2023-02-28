Activist accuses Thai police of running illegal online gambling

The activist says there could be almost 100 officials involved.

An activist has accused officers, including the former chief of the national police, of running online gambling.

Thailand.- The activist Achariya Ruangrattanapong has accused Thai police officers, including the former head of the National Police, of running illegal online gambling. Ruangrattanapong placed a banner outside the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Pathumwan, Bangkok, on Monday, naming 16 officers he says have been involved in gambling operations.

According to Ruangrattanapong, the former police chief controlled 70 per cent of the online gambling websites operating in Thailand and delegated much of the work to police lieutenant generals. He claimed that nearly 100 others could be involved. He also says a football club was used to launder money from gambling.

