ACT Senator calls for tougher regulation of gambling ads

Last year, ACMA called for more power to restrict unlicensed gambling advertisements.

David Pocock, senator for the Australian Capital Territory, has met with experts to discuss possible regulations.

Australia.- Australian Capital Territory senator David Pocock has called for major reforms in the regulation of gambling ads. After meeting with representatives from the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education, the Alliance for Gambling Reform and the Obesity Policy Coalition, he called for measures to protect young people.

According to researchers from the University of Queensland and Monash, a large number of young people are exposed to gambling ads on social networks.

Last year, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) also called for more power to restrict unlicensed gambling advertisements on Facebook, YouTube and Google to better protect children and vulnerable Australians.

See also: Free TV Australia rejects calls for further restrictions on gambling ads