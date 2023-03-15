ACMA orders block on 8 illegal offshore gambling websites

The ACMA found the sites to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has ordered internet service providers to block access to eight more offshore gaming websites. The websites are:

Casino Jax

Mirax Casino

Wild Fortune Casino

Kosmonaut Casino

Slotozen

Rolling Slots

N1 Bet Casino

No Deposit Kings

Since ACMA’s first injunction request, 709 illegal gambling and affiliated sites have been banned while more than 180 illegal services have also been withdrawn from the Australian market.

The ACMA is advising consumers that even if a service appears legitimate, it may not have proper customer protections, putting them at risk of losing their money. It says consumers can verify if a wagering service is licensed to operate in Australia by checking the ACMA register.

The regulator recently fined the Australian online sportsbook BetDeluxe AU$50,172 (US$34,400) for breaching rules intended to protect people from spam. It found that the company sent over 104,000 SMS without an unsubscribe function and more than 820,000 SMS that did not contain the sender’s contact details.

The text messages, sent between December 2021 and February 2022, promoted “cheeky punts” and VIP services for sports and racing. They also promoted bonus bets and money-back offers.