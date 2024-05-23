ACMA blocks 8 more offshore gambling websites

The Australian regulator has blocked the websites under the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has ordered internet service providers to block access to eight more offshore gaming websites. The websites are:

Jogi Casino

Dundee Slots

Lucky Hunter

Lucky Wins

Lukki Casino

Spin Fever

Clubhouse Casino

Winport Casino

Some 975 gambling and affiliate websites have been blocked since ACMA requested its first block in November 2019. The regulator reported that 220 illegal services have been withdrawn from the market since it started enforcing illegal offshore gambling rules.

See also: Nerida O’Loughlin reappointed as ACMA chair