ACMA blocks 5 more illegal offshore gambling websites

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has issued a request for Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to block five more illegal offshore gambling websites. The latest additions to the list of blocked sites are Viperspin, Just Casino, Betandplay, Play Fina, and Comic Play Casino, all of which were found to be in violation of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Since its initial request for website blocking, ACMA has blocked access to 835 illegal gambling and affiliate websites. It says 215 unauthorised services have voluntarily withdrawn from the Australian market since 2017.

The ACMA says it moves to block sites when a website offers interactive gambling services to Australian customers or promotes unlicensed regulated interactive gambling. The regulator warned that Australians who use illegal gambling services are not protected by Australian laws.

