AAEC wants to appeal court decision in case against LVS

Asian American Entertainment Corp Ltd (AAEC) has requested an extra 30 days to appeal the Court of First Instance decision in favour of Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS).

Macau.- After hearing the ruling of the Court of First Instance in favour of Las Vegas Sands Corp, Asian American Entertainment Corp (AAEC) has requested 30 days to appeal the decision. It claims it has not been provided with a full sentencing decision in Portuguese.

AAEC was claiming US$7.5bn from LVS for breach of contract. The two companies had signed a partnership in October 2001 with a view to exploring a potential bid for a Macau concession, however, LVS ultimately partnered with Galaxy Entertainment, with whom it won a licence.

LVS’s lawyer claimed that AAEC was the first to break up the partnership and trade with rivals including Hong Kong entrepreneur Lui Che Woo.

After several twists and turns, the court ruled in favour of LVS, considering that AAEC had acted in “bad faith” in its legal action for compensation against Las Vegas Sands, by “‘intentionally distorting the facts and seriously overestimated the amount of compensation”.

However, according to Macau Business, AAEC lawyers stated: “The court is versed in the two languages, Portuguese and Chinese […] It did however only issue the ruling in Chinese, a 99-page document. The plaintiff’s legal counsel has no way to read the full version of the sentence for obvious reason.”