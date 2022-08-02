4 Macau casino resorts no longer in use as quarantine accommodation

Authorities used the casino resorts as quarantine accommodation during the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Macau.- The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that as of Monday (August 1) the hotels at four casino resorts are no longer being used in the Macau government’s hotel quarantine programme.

The tourism bureau told GGRAsia: “East wing of Grand Lisboa Palace, B1 Tower of Grand Hyatt, Parisian Macao hotel, and Studio City hotel have already been discharged of their role as a medical observation hotel.”

The Grand Lisboa casino hotel was used as quarantine accommodation after 13 cases of Covid-19 were linked to the property.

Broadway Macau, a casino hotel managed by Galaxy Entertainment Group, will continue to be used for ‘yellow’ code quarantines. This code means that local health authorities are screening a person for links to people or places affected by Covid-19. People with yellow codes cannot enter certain locations, including government offices, restaurants and recreational facilities.

Authorities in Macau have recently announced that from August 6, the quarantine requirement for visitors to Macau will be reduced from ten days to seven days for those arriving from Hong Kong, Taiwan or overseas.

Under the new entry quarantine rules, travellers must still test “negative” for Covid-19 on arrival or they will be quarantined in a medical facility. Visitors must also conduct three days of self-monitoring during which their electronic health code will appear as “yellow”, meaning they cannot enter certain locations, including government offices, restaurants and leisure facilities.