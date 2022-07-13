Macau: two more casino resorts used as quarantine accommodation

Authorities have decided to use Studio City and Broadway Macau as quarantine accommodation. There are now six casino resorts being used.

Macau.- Liz Lam Tong Hou, a member of the Macao Government Tourism Office, has updated the list of quarantine hotels in the city. Studio City, run by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, and Broadway Macau, run by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, have been added to the list.

Studio City has 680 rooms while Broadway Macau has 235 rooms. Both casino resorts will be used for ‘red’ code quarantines. These are people who are confirmed to have Covid-19 infection or identified as having had a high risk of exposure to infection.

Other resort hotel facilities that are being used as quarantine accommodation include the Parisian Macao casino resort, the Sheraton Grand Macao, the Grand Lisboa casino hotel and the Grand Hyatt Macau.

Casinos will remain closed until July 18 as well as construction and industrial sites. Non-essential business venues have also been closed. The number of Covid-19 cases in the latest outbreak had risen to 1,583 as of Monday.

The outbreak had a major impact on the gaming industry, with daily casino gross gaming revenue falling to MOP20m (US$2.48m) for the first 10 days of July.

Analysts at Sanford Bernstein now predict the average daily GGR in Macau for July as a whole will be down 85 per cent month-on-month. The figure could be even lower “depending on the length of Macau lockdown and travel restrictions.”