2 netball clubs join NSW Reclaim the Game initiative

Australia.- The NSW Swifts and Giants have joined the New South Wales Government’s Reclaim the Game initiative. It’s the first time netball teams have participated in the programme.

The clubs have agreed to reject sports betting sponsorship for the next two years. They will also educate their fans, players and staff about gambling harm through messaging at home games and on digital and social media.

Reclaim the Game has 13 partners comprising 18 teams in six codes, including netball, AFL, A-League, cricket, NBL and NRL. Since its launch in 2020, the initiative has reached millions of sports fans through more than 260 games, both on TV and in stadiums.

Minister for gaming and racing David Harris said: “It is fantastic to see more NSW teams join Reclaim the Game and raise community awareness of harms linked to sports betting and gambling. These partnerships are a strong reminder that you don’t need to have a bet to show support for your team.

“Netball ranks among Australia’s top sports, boasting more than 1.2 million players nationwide and is also the top choice for female athletes. The new partnerships with netball come at the perfect time as community interest in women’s sport soars with record nationwide participation in the sport and the Diamonds reclaiming the World Cup in South Africa.

“Elite players are role models for young athletes and fans. The Reclaim the Game partnerships with NSW Swifts and Giants Netball will engage a vast young fan base, ensuring they are protected from betting ads and can develop positive associations with the sport.”

Netball NSW CEO Tracey Scott said: “On behalf of Netball NSW, I am delighted to welcome Reclaim the Game to our family across the NSW Swifts and the Giants Netball. Alongside some of NSW’s other cherished sporting teams and codes, we are proud to join Reclaim the Game which looks to reconnect fans with their love of the games they follow.

“As the most popular community sport in the state, and the leading elite female code, we are committed to playing a role in educating our fans, participants and the broader community about the risks associated with gambling and the harm it can cause.

“The joy of our game is its theatre, especially at Super Netball level when the NSW Swifts and GIANTS Netball go head-to-head with the world’s best, and we always look to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone to immerse themselves into the excitement of our game.”

