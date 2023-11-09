2 men charged over Genting Highlands casino chip theft

Two men have been charged in connection with the RM4.6m (US$972,000) casino chip theft.

Malaysia.- Two men, Koay Boan Seng and Hoo Chee Chuan, have been charged for allegedly stealing 1,160 casino chips worth RM4.6m (US$972,000) from Genting Highlands casino. The accused pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Nadhratun Naiem Zainan.

The charges under Section 457 of the Penal Code carry potential imprisonment of up to five years and a fine. Whipping is a possibility for a repeat offence. During court proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Zamharir Muhammad Zuhid presented the case, while lawyer Kenny Tan Cheng Yee represented the accused.

According to The Edge Malaysia, Tan requested a low bail, citing Koay’s monthly earnings of RM1,800 as a contract worker and Hoo’s RM2,000 monthly income as a farm worker. For each accused, RM8,000 bail was granted in one surety and a mention date was set for January 10.

A case was initiated based on a report filed by the casino’s security on the evening of October 28 after an alleged break-in at the casino’s chip storage room. Police initially arrested 10 suspects in various locations. They are still seeking five people, including the alleged mastermind.