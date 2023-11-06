Malaysia: 10 arrested over alleged casino chip theft

Those arrested reportedly broke into a casino chip storage room "by force" on the evening of October 28th.

Some RM4.6m in casino chips were stolen at Genting Highlands.

Malaysia.- Police have made ten arrests in connection with the alleged theft of approximately RM4.6m (US$972,000) worth of casino chips from Genting Highlands. A case was initiated based on a report filed by the casino’s security on the evening of October 28 after an alleged break-in at the casino’s chip storage room. Police say they are pursuing leads and that there may be more arrests.