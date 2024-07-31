2 arrested in anti-human trafficking raid in the Philippines

The CIDG raided a suspected illegal offshore gaming operator in Pampanga.

The Philippines.- The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has arrested two Chinese nationals in a raid on a suspected illegal offshore gaming operator in Pampanga province. Officers executed seven search warrants issued by the Guagua, Pampanga Regional Trial Court.

The operation resulted in the rescue of 13 Chinese nationals, including two women and three minors. Police seized vaults, cash, documents, computer sets and phones. The Philippine News Agency reported that the suspects and seized items were taken to the CIDG Anti-Organized Crime Unit in Camp Crame.

Last Friday (July 26), senator Risa Hontiveros issued a statement saying that the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, which she chairs, will continue its investigation into offshore gaming operators despite the upcoming ban.