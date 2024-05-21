1xBet reaches the prestigious SiGMA Asia Awards 2024 finals

The brand claims to win the Best Affiliate Program and Best Sportsbook Operator 2024 categories.

Press release.- 1xBet continues to collect nominations from reputable international awards. This time, the brand was included in the prestigious SiGMA Asia Awards shortlist, which will be presented as part of SiGMA Asia, one of the largest specialized exhibitions on the continent. 1xBet claims to win the Best Affiliate Program and Best Sportsbook Operator 2024 categories.

The winners will be determined by industry experts’ decisions and voting on the award website. The results will be announced on June 3, and the awards ceremony will be held at The Conrad Grand Ballroom in Manila, Philippines.

“We are very pleased to be among the contenders for such significant awards. Reaching the award finals confirms that our team has chosen the right development strategy and is creating a product of the highest level that is interesting to customers and helps our partners earn money. Interest in sports betting and gaming is increasing in Asia, so it is very important for us to be among the market leaders”, stated the company.

Participation in the SiGMA Asia Awards final is one of many significant successes of 1xBet this year. The company previously won the title of Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, was recognized as Best Esports Operator in Latin America at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024 and received the Affiliate Company of the Year award at the International Gaming Awards 2024.