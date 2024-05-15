166 Chinese nationals deported from the Philippines

Those deported were arrested during a raid on a gambling operator in Bamban, Tarlac.

The Philippines.- Chinese and Philippine law enforcement agencies have repatriated 166 Chinese nationals that had been arrested during a raid on a gambling operator in Bamban, Tarlac. The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said one Chinese woman arrested was not deported because of a pending criminal case.

According to the Presidential Anti-Organised Crime Commission (PAOCC), those deported were working in scams and did not have work visas. Another 40 Chinese nationals will be deported shortly.

China’s embassy in Manila highlighted the coordination between Philippine and Chinese authorities and reiterated that online gambling and cross-border gambling are illegal in China.

Philippines tightens visa rules for Chinese tourists

Earlier this week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced plans to implement stricter rules for tourist visa issuance to Chinese nationals. Applicants will need to provide social security documentation, employment certificates and bank statements. The minimum for group travel visas for Chinese nationals will rise from three to ten.

The changes come after the suspension of the Philippines’ electronic visa programme for Chinese visitors. A pilot had been launched in August.

