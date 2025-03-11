Amusnet strengthens presence in LatAm as Golden Sponsor at SAGSE

SAGSE Latam 2025 will take place March 19-20 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Press release.- Amusnet is preparing to make a strong impact as a Golden Sponsor at SAGSE, one of Latin America’s premier gaming industry expos. Taking place on March 19-20 in Buenos Aires, this year’s edition – SAGSE Latam 2025: Your Bridge to Connect with Latin America – will bring together leading industry players.

With an expected attendance of over 4,000 visitors, SAGSE serves as a key networking and business platform in the region, attracting providers, operators, regulators, and gaming professionals. Amusnet is ready to showcase its latest innovations and strengthen its presence in the Latin American market.

Georgi Izov, head of Business Development LatAam at Amusnet, said: “Participating in SAGSE as a Golden Sponsor aligns with our strategic expansion across the region. Through key partnerships, we have successfully adapted and distributed titles that resonate with local player preferences, reinforcing our localisation strategy in the region.

“SAGSE provides an excellent platform to connect with industry leaders, strengthen existing relationships, and explore new business opportunities. Our team looks forward to showcasing the latest innovations across our Online Casino, Live Casino, and Land-based verticals and further amplify our positioning as an all-casino solutions provider.”

At SAGSE 2025, Amusnet will showcase a dynamic portfolio of player-favorite slot games, including 20 Golden Coins, Virtual Roulette, and Secrets of Sherwood, alongside latest releases such as the celebrity slot Stoichkov #8, Coin Gobbler, Cavemen and Dinosaurs, and Dancing Dead. In addition, the company will present its new jackpot systems and promotional tools, designed to enhance player engagement and drive retention.

Amusnet will showcase top-performing Live Casino titles, including Dynamic Roulette 120x, and three next-generation Virtual Roulette games: Virtual Monaco Roulette 72x, Virtual Space Roulette 120x, and Virtual Vegas Roulette 500x. They offer thrilling gameplay, excellent-quality graphics, captivating themes and soundtracks. Inspired by iconic casino destinations, they feature additional multipliers of up to x500 and have already become player favorites across many European markets.

Attendees at SAGSE 2025 will have the opportunity to explore Amusnet’s Type S slot cabinet series, designed to meet the highest standards of the land-based casino industry. A key highlight will be the J 55 model, the latest addition to the Type S series, which was first introduced at ICE Barcelona earlier this year. This cutting-edge release features a 55-inch curved main display, premium design, and high-end finishings, delivering an immersive gaming experience. Powered by the advanced AmuseBox platform, it offers a diverse multigame selection of 50+ titles, including top performers like Extra Crown and the celebrity slot Stoichkov #8. A standout feature of the J 55 model is its triple-reel slot games, specifically designed to heighten player excitement and enhance payout opportunities.

Bringing extra energy to the stand, Amusnet will host a special Secrets of Sherwood activation, inspired by the player-favorite game. The activity will feature scratch cards for instant prizes, adding an engaging and interactive element to the event.

As part of its long-term strategy to expand and strengthen its presence in Latin America, Amusnet remains focused on delivering localised, high-quality gaming solutions tailored to the region’s market dynamics and player preferences. “Join Amusnet at Stand #146 to explore the latest gaming innovations and experience the future of gaming firsthand,” invites the team.