Amusnet recaps its exhibition at ICE Barcelona 2025

Starring football icon Hristo Stoichkov and cutting-edge product innovations enhanced Amusnet’s presence at ICE Barcelona 2025.

Press release.- Amusnet made a remarkable impression at ICE 2025, with its inaugural edition in Barcelona and attracting a record-breaking 55,000 attendees. The company’s global team, representing Bulgaria, Greece, Belgium and the Netherlands, Spain, Georgia, Croatia, Armenia, Romania, Serbia, Cyprus, Italy, Malta, LatAm, Latvia, and more actively engaged with industry leaders, partners, and customers, successfully hosting over 320 business meetings. Adding to the excitement, the football legend Hristo Stoichkov was a special guest at the Amusnet stand, further enhancing the brand’s presence and reflecting the company’s remarkable impact on the world’s premier gaming event.

A legendary partnership

One of the standout highlights at ICE 2025 was the participation of football icon and Amusnet official partner, Hristo Stoichkov, perfectly aligning with the event’s setting in the city that shaped his legendary career – Barcelona. Embodying the teamwork, determination, and passion that drive the company’s success, Stoichkov presence solidified Amusnet positioning among the most influential gaming providers. Thousands of visitors had the exclusive opportunity to meet him in person and explore the Stoichkov #8 celebrity slot, a game that blends sports and gaming innovation. Inspired by the iconic footballer, the title has gained significant popularity across multiple markets since its launch last year.

Another major highlight was the interactive football activation, where hundreds of attendees competed in a foosball championship at the stand to win exclusive prizes, including footballs signed by Hristo Stoichkov and 2025 Champions League tickets. He personally drew the winners, making the moment even more special.

The Amusnet team was also honoured to welcome Digitain’s founder, Vardges Vardanyan, alongside Galácticos Legends: Michel Salgado, Michael Owen, Iker Casillas, and Luis Figo, to its stand. The presence of these iconic football stars, alongside Hristo Stoichkov, embodied the spirit of collaboration and innovation, reinforcing the concept of industry pioneers uniting to shape the future of gaming.

Cutting-edge solutions for mastering gaming experiences

The global gaming provider showcased a diverse portfolio of products at ICE Barcelona 2025, all designed to enhance player engagement and drive success for its 250+ partners worldwide.

Engaging slot titles

One of the key highlights was Crazy Red, a thrilling cascade slot featuring tumbling reels mechanics and an array of exciting features, including free spins, random multipliers, buy bonus, and double chance. Designed for players seeking a dynamic and immersive gaming experience, the game was presented for both online casinos and slot cabinets.

Live casino highlights

In the live casino vertical, Showtime Roulette 500x stood out as a highly customisable live roulette game, allowing operators to personalise branding and themes for a unique player experience. Also making its debut at the event, Extra Crown Deluxe Live seamlessly integrates the excitement of live casino gaming with slot mechanics. Inspired by Amusnet’s top-performing slot, Extra Crown, this innovative release offers a dynamic and engaging experience for players worldwide.

Land-based excellence

The company introduced the latest addition to its Type S slot cabinet series with the world premiere of the J 55 model. This cutting-edge release features a 55-inch curved main display, premium design, and high-end finishings, delivering an immersive gaming experience. Powered by the AmuseBox platform, it offers a diverse multigame selection of 52 titles, including top performers like Extra Crown and the celebrity slot Stoichkov #8. A standout feature of the J 55 model is the triple reels slot games, specially designed to elevate player excitement.

Hub for top-notch entertainment

The Amusnet stand was a hub of entertainment, brought to life by engaging activities and special guests. Oscar, the main hero of the Coin Gobbler slot, charmed visitors as the official host, embodying the exquisite taste and entertainment mastery that define Amusnet. He welcomed guests to the impressive 825-square-meter stand, featuring a kinetic roof, nine meeting rooms for business collaboration, two bar areas, and a premium environment designed to foster connections. Visitors celebrated new partnerships while enjoying exclusive signature cocktails, including the Stoichkov #8 and Coin Gobbler Royale.

This year’s ICE in Barcelona – a city celebrated for its creativity and innovation – provided the perfect stage for Amusnet’s outstanding presence. Once again, the all-casino provider demonstrated its leadership in delivering exceptional gaming experiences. From legendary partnerships to exciting innovations, ICE Barcelona reflected Amusnet’s vision for the future of gaming and its commitment to shaping the industry’s next chapter.

*Remember, gaming should be enjoyed responsibly, as uncontrolled gaming may lead to harmful consequences.