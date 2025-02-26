Irina Rusimova, Amusnet: “In 2025, our strategic focus remains on expanding in key markets across Europe and Latin America”

Amusnet chief commercial officer Irina Rusimova unveils the company’s 2025 business strategy and vision.

Interview.- Irina Rusimova, Amusnet’s chief commercial officer, gave a video interview at ICE Barcelona 2025, the premier igaming event, sharing insights on the company’s business priorities and future strategic vision. The event provided an ideal platform for Amusnet to showcase its latest innovations and set the tone for the year ahead. With a strong presence across the online casino, live casino, and land-based verticals, the company reaffirmed its position as a leading all-casino solutions provider.

Irina Rusimova said: “In 2025, our strategic focus remains on expanding in key markets across Europe and Latin America”. She emphasised the crucial role of Amusnet’s local teams in driving this growth. “Our teams in Greece, Spain, the Netherlands, Croatia, Malta, Belgium, Italy, Romania, Georgia, Serbia, and LatAm will continue working closely with partners to deliver tailored content that meets regional player preferences.”

Expanding into newly regulated markets remains a key priority: “We started the year strong with our successful launch in Brazil, certifying over 160 games and becoming one of the first providers in the newly regulated market,” Rusimova noted. Looking ahead, Amusnet is focused on strengthening its presence in these regions. “We aim to deepen our market position by offering localised content and collaborating with local operators,” she added.

At the same time, the company remains committed to fostering strong global partnerships. “We will continue reinforcing our relationships with international partners to ensure Amusnet’s games reach diverse audiences worldwide,” Rusimova said.

As part of its strategic expansion into LatAm, Amusnet is currently participating as a Headline Platinum Sponsor at SBC Rio from February 25 to 27 at stand B680. The company is showcasing popular slots such as 20 Golden Coins, Candy Palace, Cocktail Rush, and Hot Deco, along with new titles like Stoichkov #8, Cavemen & Dinosaurs, and Dancing Dead. It will also unveil new jackpot systems and promotional tools designed to boost player engagement. Attendees can explore Type S, Amusnet’s first-ever slot cabinet series, crafted to meet the highest standards of the global land-based casino industry, and discover Crazy Red, a highly anticipated cascade slot featuring the “tumbling reels’ mechanic, vibrant characters, and exciting features.

With a strong focus on entering new regulated markets and strengthening its presence in key regions like Europe and Latin America, Amusnet is positioned for a year of substantial growth. As the company continues to enhance its global reach through localised content and strategic partnerships, 2025 promises to be a year of major achievements and new opportunities, shaping the future of the igaming industry.