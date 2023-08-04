Amelco to launch in Ontario

The sports betting and platform supplier Amelco will offer its product in the Canadian province.

Canada.- The sports betting and platform supplier Amelco has announced that it is set to launch in the Canadian province of Ontario. The firm has received a Gaming Related Supplier licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). Amelco says it expects to confirm its first major Ontario partner in the coming weeks.

Brandon Walker, head of Amelco USA, said: “This represents a significant milestone for us, and we are thrilled to be finally entering Ontario, where we are confident that both our sportsbook and iGaming products will prove to be very popular.

“Moving into an area with such a rich sporting history boosts our hopes of making an immediate impact within the space and with multiple operators already lined up to go live, we are confident of making a fast start in the province. We have huge plans coming up over the next 12 months and we want to expand our presence across Canada as other provinces are granted licences.”

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the first quarter of its 2023-2024 fiscal year. It reports that $14bn was wagered between April 1 and June 30. Gaming revenue was C$545m, up 3.6 per cent compared to Q4’s $526m.

Active player accounts dropped below a million by the end of the quarter, falling to 920,000 from the 1.01m reported in the previous quarter. The average monthly spend per active player account improved to $197 (Q4: $174).

Meanwhile, the regulator has appointed Heidi Reinhart as its new chair. She will replace Dave Forestell, who will depart from his position to serve as the new chairman of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

Reinhart is a Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, where she practises securities and corporate law. She is a member of the Ontario Securities Commission’s Securities Advisory Committee and the Toronto Stock Exchange Listing Advisory Committee and has been a member of the AGCO Board of Directors since 2020. In 2023, Reinhart received the King’s Counsel designation.