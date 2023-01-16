Allwyn UK names Robert Chvátal as interim CEO

Chvátal replaces David Craven, who left the company after guiding the team that won the bid as the UK National Lottery’s new operator.

Robert Chvátal, Allwyn Group CEO, has been appointed to the new position to lead the transition to operate the UK National Lottery from February 2024.

UK.- Allwyn Group CEO Robert Chvátal has been appointed interim CEO of Allwyn UK. He will lead the transition to operate the UK National Lottery from February 2024. Chvátal replaces David Craven, who has left the company after guiding the team that won the bid to replace Camelot as the UK National Lottery’s new operator.

Having already agreed to buy Camelot UK, the Czech lottery operator Allwyn reached a deal to also acquire Camelot Lottery Solutions. Like Camelot UK, this US-facing unit also belongs to the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.

Allwyn announced its agreement to buy Camelot UK in December. It has not confirmed the price but was previously reported that it could pay up to £100m. The agreement allowed Allwyn to avoid Camelot’s legal challenge against the Gambling Commission’s decision to award the next UK National Lottery licence to the Czech company.

Allwyn UK chairman Justin King said: “I would like to thank David for his significant contribution since he joined us in July 2021. He led the team that won the bid to operate the Fourth Licence and has guided it whilst the various legal challenges have been addressed, since we were awarded Preferred Applicant status in March 2022. He leaves with our thanks for a job well done.”

David Craven added: “I am immensely proud of what the team have delivered and the part I have been able to play over these last two years in leading them. I recognise that the next period requires a different leadership approach, better connected to our group, and the leadership team of the outgoing licensee, Camelot UK Limited, and this is therefore the right time for change.”

Chvátal commented: “My appointment makes clear the full commitment of the Allwyn Group to the success of the UK National Lottery. We are immensely proud of having been entrusted with the stewardship of this national institution as the operator for the ten years of the Fourth Licence.

“We will bring the full force of the group to ensure a successful transition from the Third Licence. I look forward to working with our UK team and partners, along with colleagues from throughout the Allwyn Group to deliver on our commitment for a bigger, better and safer National Lottery.”

Allwyn reports 11% rise in gross gaming revenue for Q3 2022

In December, Allwyn Entertainment reported its results for Q3 2022, with revenue up 11 per cent year-on-year to €958.6m. EBITDA was up by 10 per cent at €319.9m.

The lottery giant said that revenue and EBITDA had grown organically. CEO Robert Chvatal said this demonstrated “the resilience of demand for our products and of our business model”. He noted that Allwyn’s online business and Austrian casino business had performed especially well.

Online performance was strong in the Czech Republic, in particular, with record quarterly sales up 7 per cent year-on-year.