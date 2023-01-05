Allwyn to buy Camelot Lottery Solutions

The Czech lottery operator will buy Camelot’s US-facing business.

US.- Having already agreed to buy Camelot UK, the Czech lottery operator Allwyn has reached a deal to also acquire Camelot Lottery Solutions. Like Camelot UK, this US-facing unit also belongs to the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.

Allwyn announced its agreement to buy Camelot UK in December. It has not confirmed the price but was previously reported that it could pay up to £100m. The agreement allowed Allwyn to avoid Camelot’s legal challenge against the Gambling Commission’s decision to award the next UK National Lottery licence to the Czech company.

In March, the Gambling Commission chose Allwyn as its preferred applicant to run the National Lottery, a move that would bring Camelot’s three decades at the helm of the lottery to an end next year. Camelot has run the lottery since its inception in 1984.

With the licence to start in February 2024, the transition process has already begun, with Allwyn opening offices in Watford where Camelot has its base.

Allwyn transfers Betano interest to Allwyn Investments Cyprus

Meanwhile, Allwyn has confirmed that the 36.75 per cent interest in Betano has been transferred to Allwyn Investments Cyprus Limited, a fully owned indirect subsidiary of Allwyn International. The transaction had an aggregate consideration of €74.2m.

Allwyn had reached an agreement to buy the stake in Kaizen Gaming’s brand Betano outside Greece and Cyprus from OPAP in April last year. It will make performance-related payouts to OPAP Investment.