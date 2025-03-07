8 ball pool is the most popular form of pool in the world. It’s played in many bars and pubs, and you will also find these tables in different arcades. If you’re interested in pool, this is the type that you will probably play at some point.

But before you get started, understanding the rules is a good idea. It’s quite hard for beginners to succeed in the beginning, but unlike casino games, 8 ball pool is largely skill-based. As a result, you’re in much more control of the game’s outcome.

In this complete guide, you will learn all of the most important 8 ball pool rules. You’ll also discover where to play the game online, and the key differences compared to the 9 ball equivalent.

How to Play 8 Ball Pool

The rules of 8 ball pool are largely quite simple. When playing the game, you will play with 15 numbered balls and a cue ball.

The cue ball is normally white; you need to hit this with your cue. It should be aimed at the ball you’re trying to pocket.

How to Win 8 Ball Pool

You must pocket all seven of the balls you’re assigned; these will be consecutively numbered (either 1-7 or 9-15). The 8 ball is neutral. This needs to happen before the other person you’re playing with does this to theirs. If you do, you’re then tasked with pocketing the 8 ball. If you do that, you will win.

It’s important to remember the numbers of your balls. If you pocket your opponent’s balls, you will simply increase their chances of winning.

In some cases, the balls will be two different colors instead of having numbers. This can make it easier to remember what you need to pocket; if you’re a total beginner, consider looking for places that offer this game.

One very important note is that you need to pocket the 8 ball after pocketing all of your others. If you pocket it on the same shot as your last ball, you will lose the game. The same goes for pocketing the 8 ball any time before, such as on the first round.

Unlike some other forms of pool, you don’t need to state the type of shot you’re about to take. The only important thing to remember is that it should be within the rules of the game.

Can I Move Around the Table?

Unless you’re playing a variation of pool that states otherwise, you can move around the table to shoot your shots. Doing so is a good idea if you notice an opportunity that isn’t available in the place you’re currently standing.

Can I Use Any Pocket?

Yes – in 8 ball pool, you can shoot your balls into any pocket. However, there are some variations where you’re assigned a specific one. So, it’s important that you double-check beforehand.

What Are the Fundamental Differences Between 8 Ball Pool and 9 Ball Pool?

When you play pool, you will also see the 9-ball variation mentioned frequently. This is the standard for many competitive events, and there are some key differences compared to 8 ball pool. Knowing these is crucial because there’s every chance you’ll play it at some point.

One key difference is the way that you pocket the ball. In 9 ball pool, you must always hit the lowest-numbered ball before the others. This is different from 8 ball pool, where you haven’t got any restrictions of this kind.

Another difference is that while you need to pot the 8 ball to win in pool, you do not have this requirement in 9 ball pool.

It’s worth noting that despite the differences, you can play 8 ball pool and 9 ball pool on the same table. This is different from snooker, where the table size is generally different from pool. Because of this, the rules for both games are easier to learn; having knowledge of one will often cross over to the other.

Another key consideration is where these games are played. 8 ball pool is very popular in the UK, whereas 9 ball pool is more frequently played in the US. 9 ball is generally easier to learn if you have no prior knowledge of pool.

How to Play Pool Online

While you can go to a pub or arcade to play pool, it’s also to enjoy these games online. What’s more, many of these are available for free.

Let’s now look at some of the best places to play 8 ball for free online.

8 Ball Billiards Classic

8 Ball Billiards Classic is arguably the most popular place to play 8 ball pool online. It works in virtually the same way as you would play the normal version of this game offline. As a result, it’s a good training ground to at least get you acquainted with the rules.

To win at 8 Ball Billiards Classic, you need to pocket all of the balls you’ve been assigned. Once you’ve done that, you need to hit the 8 ball. You can play against the computer if you want, but it’s also possible to compete against another online user.

You should have no problems playing this game for free online; it’s available on numerous websites.

8 Ball Pool

Another 8 ball pool free online game is the aptly-named 8 Ball Pool. This game was very popular on Miniclip back in the day, and you can still play it if you want to enjoy a simple and enjoyable afternoon.

You’ll be randomly assigned an opponent when playing this game; it’s possible to continue as a guest if you don’t have a Miniclip account. You don’t need to place any money on this game; it’s a simple way to casually play.

9 Ball Pool Free Online Multiplayer Games

It’s also possible to play 9 ball pool online for free, some of which allow you to play against others. 9 Ball Pro is one of the best examples; you can choose if you wish to compete with someone else on the main menu.

You will also find numerous 9 ball pool games where you can play against the computer. For example, the Washington Post has one where you can choose the difficulty level. Its user experience is pretty good, and it’s updated more often than some of the others that you’ll find.

Everything You Need to Know About 8 Ball Pool Rules

8 ball pool is more difficult to learn than 9 ball, but as one of the most common forms, it makes complete sense to understand the basics. Getting really good will take real-life practice, but you’re much better equipped now that you’ve read this guide.

Before playing in real life, you can always enjoy the game in multiple places online for free. Once you feel comfortable, you can take your skills to the pub or arcade.

