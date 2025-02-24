7777 gaming partners with WA.Technology to strengthen presence in Africa and LatAm

The partnership promises to unlock new opportunities for operators in Africa and Latin America.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has announced an exciting partnership with WA.Technology to expand its footprint across emerging markets in Africa and Latin America. This collaboration combines 7777 gaming’s extensive portfolio of innovative online casino games with WA.Technology’s comprehensive igaming solutions, tailored to the specific needs of operators in these regions.

WA.Technology is a full-spectrum igaming provider that offers online casinos, sportsbooks, fantasy sports, and affiliate business solutions. Its expertise spans turnkey solutions and individual products, empowering operators to launch or scale their businesses efficiently in emerging markets.

Elena Shaterova, chief commercial officer at 7777 gaming, said: “The collaboration with WA.Technology is a pivotal step in our expansion strategy for Africa and Latin America. By joining forces with a provider as versatile and innovative as WA.Technology, we aim to deliver premium gaming experiences to operators and players in these growing markets. Together, we’re shaping the future of igaming in these regions.”

Laura Festen, director of Casino at WA Technology, highlighted the partnership’s value: “7777 gaming enables operators to launch and scale effectively in competitive global markets by catering to a broad player base with quirky, original concepts. The studio creates captivating and reliable content, positioning it as a versatile choice for operators aiming to expand player engagement. Thus, we are extremely excited about the newly formed partnership.”

7777 gaming’s portfolio includes over 150 titles, spanning multiple genres and formats, designed to deliver diverse and immersive gaming experiences. From fan-favorite slots like Candy Anyways and Medusa The Wild Temple to instant-win games like Mayan Gold and classic table games like European Roulette and Blackjack, the company’s offerings cater to players with varied preferences. All games are supported by HTML5 cross-platform technology, ensuring seamless gameplay across desktop and mobile devices.

The partnership promises to unlock new opportunities for operators in Africa and Latin America, offering them cutting-edge games and technology designed to enhance player experiences and drive growth.



