7777 gaming expands its reach in Romania with Maxbet

7777 gaming expands its portfolio of certified games in the region.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has announced its partnership with MaxBet, a prominent operator in the Romanian gambling market. Thus, 7777 gaming continues to strengthen its presence in Romania and expands its portfolio of certified games in the region.

With a diverse portfolio of 100 certified games for the Romanian market, 7777 gaming offers a wide range of options tailored to different player preferences. Designed to engage and entertain, 7777 gaming content delivers a dynamic and immersive experience for all types of players.

Larisa Karaboycheva, partnership manager at 7777 gaming, commented on the latest partnership: “We are excited to collaborate with MaxBet and introduce our innovative gaming content to their platform. With our wide range of games, we are confident that we will offer MaxBet’s players an exceptional gaming experience like no other.”

Manuel Bauer, CEO at Maxbet.ro said: “MaxBet eagerly anticipates a prosperous partnership with 7777 gaming and remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering premium gaming content to players in Romania. We are thrilled to introduce 7777 gaming’s exciting content to our players and anticipate favorable outcomes from our collaborative efforts in the market.”

MaxBet, a market leader in the Romanian gambling industry for the past 8 years, is known for its strong, safe, and stable operation. MaxBet is committed to providing a premium gaming experience to Romanian players.

Last year, 7777 gaming has expanded its presence in Romania by offering its entire portfolio to players through some of the country’s largest operations. The company has garnered significant attention for its casino games and innovative igaming concepts, generating considerable interest among players.