7777 gaming goes live with Apuesta Total Peru, expanding its reach in Latin America

7777 gaming’s first batch of 20 certified games for the Peruvian market is now live.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has announced its partnership with Apuesta Total, one of the largest online operators in Peru. As part of this collaboration, 7777 gaming’s first batch of 20 certified games for the Peruvian market is now live, offering players an exciting and innovative gaming experience tailored to their preferences.

Players on Apuesta Total’s platform can now enjoy standout titles such as Crazy 100 Bucks, Barbarian, Candy Anyways, Devil’s Deal Soul for Sale, and Club Mr. Luck.

Zhana Aleksandrova, business development manager for Spain & Latin America at 7777 gaming, commented: “Our partnership with Apuesta Total marks a significant milestone in our expansion across Latin America. Apuesta Total is a trusted and leading name in Peru’s online gaming market, and we are thrilled to bring our innovative games to their players. This collaboration showcases our commitment to delivering localised, high-quality gaming experiences that resonate with diverse audiences.”

David Jr. Escalante Vásquez, head of casino at Apuesta Total Peru said: “7777 gaming brings a unique portfolio of innovative games that align perfectly with our mission to deliver the best entertainment to our players. Their creative approach to game development and understanding of player preferences make them a valuable partner for us.”

Established as one of the top online gaming operators in Peru, Apuesta Total offers a wide range of services, including sports betting, casino games, and live dealer experiences.

7777 gaming is a next-generation igaming provider specialising in innovative game development and tailored gaming solutions. With a growing portfolio of over 150 unique games, the company is focused on delivering exceptional entertainment experiences in regulated markets worldwide.

The company said: “This partnership with Apuesta Total highlights 7777 gaming’s continued dedication to expanding its presence in Latin America and solidifying its reputation as a trusted B2B provider.”