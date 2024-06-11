1xBet will take part in Peru Gaming Show 2024

Peru Gaming Show will be held in Peru from June 12 to 13, 2024.

Press release.- 1xBet will participate in the Peru Gaming Show, one of the most important gaming exhibitions in Latin America, which will be held in Peru from June 12 to 13, 2024.

This exhibition, which has a 21-year history, traditionally gathers the most important players in the gambling market.

1xBet considers Latin America one of the key regions for its business and pays special attention to it. Local players are passionate about gambling and genuinely love sports, prompting 1xBet to plan a significant expansion in the region soon.

1xBet representatives will take an active part in conferences and discussions at the Peru Gaming Show. The company stated its brand team will also be happy to personally communicate with the exhibition guests at the brand’s booth (booth 40).

Peru Gaming Show 2024 visitors who are interested in cooperation with the 1xPartners affiliate program will have an opportunity to clarify all the details on the spot.

It is worth noting that 1xPartners provides its participants with the maximum income level due to unique advantages: high conversion of registrations into deposits, lifetime commission from each attracted player, weekly payments using popular payment methods, a promo materials database, and the support of a personal manager.

1xBet is proud of its achievements in the region and recognition by players and the professional community. Securing the Latin American Sportsbook Operator of the Year title at the SiGMA Americas 2023 international gambling exhibition is clear evidence of our strategy’s effectiveness.

The company said: “Stop by the 1xBet booth to learn more about the 1xPartners benefits and exchange opinions with the company representatives!”