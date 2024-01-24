1xBet will take part in ICE London and iGB Affiliate betting exhibitions

The company will participate in both events which will take place from February 6 to 9 in the UK capital.

Press release.- 1xBet will participate at ICE London and iGB Affiliate, which will take place from February 6 to 9 in the UK capital and will be dedicated to the gambling industry and affiliate marketing. At both events, participants will learn how to become the company’s affiliate and earn big money with the 1xPartners affiliate programme.

‎As part of the ICE London and iGB Affiliate exhibitions, the 1xBet team will be happy to see old friends and make new useful contacts. The firm’s managers will answer questions about the brand and take part in discussions about the latest trends, strategies, and prospects for the gambling industry. Visitors can book a meeting with 1xBet representatives.

To date, more than 100,000 entrepreneurs around the world have joined the 1xBet affiliate programme, and they receive up to 40% commission for each referred client. The number of players is constantly growing – after all, over 17 years in the industry, 1xBet has gained an image of a reliable company that cares about its reputation.

Both exhibitions will occur at ExCeL London. ICE London will be dedicated to betting and gambling, including Esports, Sports Betting, Payments and Casino segments. Event participants will be able to learn more about new ways to increase income through innovative solutions and technologies. Also, within ICE London, The London Baby Party will be held. This is the main party in the betting world, at which 1xBet will act as Gold Headline Sponsor.

iGB Affiliate is dedicated to affiliate marketing. The event will be attended by more than 6,500 gambling industry representatives from around the world. The best of them will be awarded the iGB Affiliate Awards 2024.

The 1xBet team invites industry members to visit the ICE London and iGB Affiliate exhibitions to learn more about new business opportunities and industry trends.