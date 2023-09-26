1xBet took part in the global exhibition SBC Summit Barcelona 2023

Guests of the 1xBet stand received a lot of useful information and got acquainted with the benefits of the brand’s affiliate program.

Press release.- From September 19 to 21, Barcelona hosted SBC Summit Barcelona 2023, one fo the world’s largest exhibition of the gambling industry. More than 15 thousand of the world’s leading operators from 95 countries, including representatives of the global bookmaker 1xBet, gathered under the roof of the Fira de Barcelona Montjuic complex.

Guests of the 1xBet stand at the SBC Summit Barcelona 2023 event received a lot of useful information and got acquainted with the benefits of the brand’s affiliate program, which opens up impressive business opportunities.

“We are grateful to the SBC Summit Barcelona 2023 organisers for their excellent work. For 1xBet, it was an excellent opportunity to meet colleagues, make new connections and exchange views on trends in the gambling business. Our company is always open to constructive dialogue and is ready to share successful experiences with colleagues,” said representatives of 1xBet.

As part of the summit, 90 thematic master classes were held, at which 450 industry experts shared their knowledge and experience. The speakers talked about the peculiarities of forming sports bets, new games, and working with payment systems, and also focused on digital marketing and the security of clients’ personal data.

In the new business season, 1xBet faces new challenges.