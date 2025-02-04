1xBet wins a prestigious award in the International Gaming Awards 2025

The company has been recognised as the Mobile Sports Product of the Year.

Press release.- Global betting company 1xBet has received the Mobile Sports Product of the Year prize in the International Gaming Awards 2025. Awarding one of the industry’s most important honors resulted from voting by a distinguished jury of leading industry experts. The ceremony was held on January 19 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Barcelona, Spain.

A representative of 1xBet said: “We are delighted to start the year with this prestigious award. Recognizing by the professional community confirms that we significantly contribute to the industry and create solutions that meet the highest standards. Sports betting becomes more popular every day, and 1xBet’s goal is to improve its product to provide customers with the opportunity to stay in the game with maximum comfort at any time and anywhere in the world.”

The victory in the International Gaming Awards was another international achievement of 1xBet over the last year. Previously, the brand was awarded the Best Affiliate Program of the Year in the SiGMA Asia Awards, the title of Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year in the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, and was recognized as the Best Esport Operator 2024 in Latin America in the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024.