Vanguard Overwatch is hardening gaming venues against financial crime and working towards minimising gambling harm

Vanguard Overwatch has launched an accreditation programme to help gaming operators strengthen compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and responsible gambling practices.

Press release.- Vanguard Overwatch is positioning itself as an essential partner for gaming venues and wagering operators, supporting them in navigating regulatory complexities and enhancing their operational integrity. Under the leadership of founder Paul Newson—whose impressive career spans regulation, governance, and public policy across several key domains—Vanguard Overwatch has launched a rigorous accreditation program that redefines industry standards for anti-money laundering (AML) and responsible gambling practices.

At the core of Vanguard Overwatch’s approach is a comprehensive framework built on eight foundational pillars that ensure holistic evaluation and continuous improvement in key areas:

1. Strategy, Risk, and Governance – Assessing board performance, strategic direction, risk appetite, and governance structures to promote effective oversight, transparency, and sustainability.

2. Safer Gambling Approach – Reviewing how safer gambling principles are embedded within organisational strategies, fostering a culture prioritising player protection and harm prevention.

3. AML/CTF Policies and Procedures – Conducting thorough evaluations of AML/CTF policies to ensure compliance and cultivate a culture resistant to financial crime.

4. Compliance with Codes of Practice – Enhancing compliance culture and leadership, demonstrating adherence to regulatory expectations, and reinforcing social licence.

5. Assurance and Implementation – Going beyond policy review to test practical implementation and culture through observations and targeted sampling.

6. Training and Development – Emphasising the importance of continuous learning to empower staff, ensuring they are well-equipped to meet regulatory and operational challenges.

7. Compliance Culture – Promoting a transparent, ethically driven environment where compliance is embedded in decision-making and leadership behaviour.

8. Advertising, Marketing, and Promotions – Ensuring responsible advertising practices that protect vulnerable groups and sustain public trust.

These pillars guide the accreditation process and reflect Vanguard Overwatch’s broader mission: to bolster ethical leadership, instil a proactive compliance culture, and support continuous innovation within the industry. This approach allows gaming venues and wagering operators to strengthen their practices, align with the highest standards, and confidently navigate an evolving regulatory environment while underscoring sector innovation and sustainability.

To complement its comprehensive accreditation framework, Vanguard Overwatch offers Reconnaissance, a preliminary health check service that provides a quick, high-level assessment of an organisation’s AML and responsible gambling arrangements. This service offers an authoritative snapshot that identifies the current state of compliance, pinpointing potential vulnerabilities and opportunities for improvement and remediation.

Another standout offering is Steward, a customisable service bundle tailored to provide specialised support to meet the specific needs of each organisation. This flexible solution includes priority regulatory advice and guidance, support for leadership teams, and can be scaled up to provide comprehensive, turn-key solutions that cover strategic planning, compliance innovation, and contributions to public policy and industry initiatives. By adapting to an organisation’s requirements, Steward empowers businesses to maintain robust compliance frameworks, drive continuous improvement, and stay ahead in an ever-changing regulatory landscape.

With these added services, Vanguard Overwatch underscores its commitment to empowering gaming and wagering operators through preliminary and comprehensive assessments, targeted guidance, and continuous support, ensuring they not only navigate but thrive amid regulatory challenges.

Paul Newson’s vision for Vanguard Overwatch extends beyond meeting existing regulations; it sets a benchmark for excellence that builds trust and promotes industry sustainability. Through rigorous assurance and ongoing evaluations, Vanguard Overwatch enables organisations to enhance their operations, protect their reputations, and demonstrate leadership in responsible gambling and compliance.