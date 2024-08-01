Uplatform wrapped up an unforgettable reign at iGB L!VE 2024

Uplatform impressed attendees with its innovative solutions and engaging stand.

Press release.- Uplatform concluded its successful participation at iGB L!VE 2024, leaving a lasting impression on the igaming industry. The event, which took place from July 16-19 at Amsterdam’s RAI, showcased Uplatform’s remarkable presence and dynamic spirit.

The company said: “As we bid adieu to the Dutch capital, where iGB held strong for the past three years, the entire igaming industry is trembling with excitement and ready to shake things up in London for the next grand adventure. Be ready, London—Uplatform is coming to conquer with flair and fun!”

Maria, head of marketing at Uplatform, reflected on the event’s success: “The energy at iGB L!VE 2024 was truly electrifying! Our stand attracted many visitors interested in exploring our solutions. From the marketing perspective, it was also a very successful show for us.

“From the graffiti artists personalizing merchandise to the buzzing bar area, engaging games, and the royal photo zone, every attraction was a success, and we received fantastic feedback from our guests. Aside from that, this event provided us with an opportunity to showcase our expertise and gain valuable insights into current industry trends.

“As we gear up for iGB L!VE’s move to London in 2025, we’re thrilled about the new adventures ahead and can’t wait to continue rocking the igaming scene with innovative solutions and unrivalled enthusiasm!”

Uplatform’s stand at 12-G20 was bustling with activity throughout the event, drawing a steady stream of visitors who enjoyed a variety of engaging experiences.

Adding to the excitement was a lavish photo station featuring a magnificent yellow throne, where attendees could pose and feel like royalty in the realm of igaming. This regal attraction allowed visitors to capture and cherish unforgettable moments, taking home a tangible keepsake that preserved the grandeur of the U_Rule thematics.

One of the standout features of Uplatform’s stand was the live graffiti art sessions. Talented graffiti artists were creating unique graffiti writings and branding the Uplatform’s merchandise right on the spot. This dynamic and interactive display not only added an artistic flair to the company’s stand but also offered visitors personalized, branded items to take home as cherished souvenirs.

The combination of these experiences created a lively and inviting atmosphere at Uplatform’s stand, ensuring it remained a highlight of the event and left a lasting impression on all who visited.

The highlight of Uplatform’s presence was the insightful discussions and expert guidance on leveraging its full-service platform. Attendees were particularly interested in the strategic insights shared on how to utilize the industry’s largest Sportsbook and extensive Casino collection to achieve significant results.

The event provided Uplatform with valuable opportunities to strengthen existing relationships and establish new connections within the iGaming community. The company’s dynamic solutions and engaging approach resonated with industry professionals, highlighting Uplatform’s strong presence in the iGaming sector.

“As iGB L!VE 2024 came to an end, Uplatform is eager to use the insights and connections it has gathered to foster continued progress and development in the igaming industry,” the company commented.

In case you haven’t gotten a chance to connect with Uplatform at iGB L!VE 2024, the company invites you to reach out to [email protected] and discover how you can “U_Rule the iGaming industry with Uplatform.”