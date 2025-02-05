Uplatform: Dealing winning strategies at ICE Barcelona 2025

The company carried out a detailed analysis of its highlights in Barcelona.

Press release.- Uplatform had an electrifying experience at ICE Barcelona 2025. The company’s booth was buzzing with energy, and the response from attendees was overwhelmingly positive. With over 2,000 participants diving into the exciting game and countless visitors stopping by, it’s safe to say Uplatform’s stand was a hit.

Uplatform kicked off the event with a bang and received phenomenal feedback. One visitor, Illia Boiko, shared on his Linkedin, “I rarely post about such things, but I must say Uplatform won my Best Creative Merch Award at ICE Barcelona!,” Michelle P. added, “I always look forward to seeing what theme you will go for; this one was incredible – bravo!” The theme of cards with their slogan: “Hold All the Aces” sparked excitement and curiosity among everyone who visited Uplatform’s stand.

The company carried out a game for attendees.

As a leading igaming solutions provider, Uplatform delivers a comprehensive suite of tools and services designed to empower operators and fuel business growth. From an extensive in-house Sportsbook API and Casino Aggregator featuring over 260 sports & Esports and 16,500 games to a complete Turnkey solution, Uplatform caters to the diverse needs of operators seeking scalable and flexible iGaming products. With a focus on tailored solutions, remain a trusted partner for success in the ever-evolving iGaming market.

This year marked a fresh chapter as ICE moved to its new home at Fira Barcelona Gran Via—a brilliant move that offered a bigger and better venue full of energy. Uplatform’s team went all out to ensure everyone felt the excitement, from their Royal Buggy Ride Access, which whisked tired visitors between halls, to captivating activities that made the event truly memorable.

Uplatform offered guests Mystery Cocktails.

Here are some of the activities that left a mark:

Guests were dazzled by unique drinks chosen by drawing cards—who knew a simple card could lead to such delightful surprises? Exciting Game: Participants enjoyed trying their luck for fantastic prizes, with cheers from winners echoing throughout the booth!

Uplatform assures the igaming community that this is just the beginning of their exciting journey for 2025. Next up is SiGMA Americas, happening from April 7 to 10 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Uplatform looks forward to connecting with more industry professionals this year and demonstrating how they can facilitate a greater igaming experience with their highly sought-after solutions that can be tailored to client’s specific needs.