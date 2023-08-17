TotoGaming arrives in Romania

The company received a national licence from the local gambling office.

Press release.- TotoGaming confirmed that soon it will break through the Romanian gambling market. The company received a national licence from Oficiul Național pentru Jocuri de Noroc (Romanian National Gambling Office). The permit is available starting the 1st of August, 2023.

TotoGaming is going to make its platform with innovative solutions available for the European market as well, guiding the customers on a fun-filled journey and rewarding them with the highest quality gaming experience.

Harutyun Vardanyan, CEO of TotoGaming, said: “We have received a “visa” to enter the Romanian market. This is an important step for the Tototeam, because we are already among the market leaders in Armenia, and we want to have the same champion’s path in Romania as well. We already have a strong team of specialists working in our Romanian office, and the professionals from Armenia support their colleagues. In short, we start each working day by making a champion’s decision”.

So come with us in the race of the moment. Find out Who TotoGaming is and join the champions’ side. The journey is filled with fun and a lot of fair play. Sport, Casino and Fast Games are the stars of Champion’s Decision Blockbuster.