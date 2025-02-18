The Nash Casino to open in New Hampshire in March

The venue is located at the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua.

US.- The Nash Casino, in New Hampshire, will open on March 5. The 130,000-square-foot charitable gaming venue will feature more than 1000 gaming machines and a variety of table games.

The casino located at the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua will also have five restaurants and bars, a sportsbook and live entertainment. The venue will open from 9am to 2am Sunday through Thursday, and until 4am Friday and Saturday.

The Nash is hiring kitchen and bar staff, gaming dealers, gaming supervisor, IT specialists, a director of marketing and security. General manager Eric Althaus said: “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a world-class entertainment experience, and we look forward to becoming a premier destination for everyone in the region, as well as significantly supporting the great work being done by over 100 of New Hampshire’s nonprofit organizations.”

A new venue opened recently in Mount Washington Valley, New Hampshire. Revo Casino and Social House Conway at 234 White Mountain Highway is the latest addition to Revo’s presence in the state, joining locations in Dover, Lebanon, Manchester, and Keene. It has 75 casino machines.