Revo Casino and Social House Conway opens in New Hampshire

US.- Revo Casino and Social House Conway has opened in Mount Washington Valley, New Hampshire. The property is the latest addition to Revo’s presence in the state, joining locations in Dover, Lebanon, Manchester, and Keene.

Revo President Aaron Gomes and executive director of Mount Washington Valley Promotions Lisa DuFault attended an opening ceremony at the new charitable casino located at 234 White Mountain Highway. The venue offers gaming, dining and entertainment. The gaming floor features 75 casino machines, including Ultimate Fire Link Explosion, Huff N Even More Puff and Devil’s Lock, and table games, including blackjack, roulette and poker.

Revo President Aaron Gomes said: “It’s exciting to open Revo Casino and Social House and see the community’s enthusiasm for our gaming, entertainment and dining options. Beyond entertainment, Revo Casino and Social House will also support nonprofits across the Mount Washington Valley. We’re proud to be part of this community and contribute to its success.”

Lisa DuFault, executive director of Mount Washington Valley Promotions, added: “This facility will make such an incredible difference for so many nonprofits in the Mount Washington Valley. The support that Revo Casino and Social House provides allows organizations like ours to better serve our communities and care for those in need. The impact is truly life changing.”

In December, The Revo Casino and Social House opened in West Lebanon, New Hampshire.